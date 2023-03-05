Precedente / Fotogallery F1 | Scintille al GP del Bahrain vinto da Verstappen Prossimo / F1 | Red Bull spaziale, Ferrari si copre da Aston Martin
F1 | Classifiche Mondiali: la Red Bull fa bottino pieno in Bahrain

Con una spettacolare doppietta, la Red Bull ha iniziato il Mondiale alla grande in Bahrain ed è a punteggio pieno sia nella classifica piloti che in quella Costruttori. Stupisce il secondo posto dell'Aston Martin in quest'ultima, con la Ferrari che, complice il ritiro di Leclerc, si ritrova addirittura quarta dietro alla Mercedes. E il monegasco paga già 25 punti su Verstappen.

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Azerbaijan United States Italy Monaco Spain Canada Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Singapore Japan Qatar United States Mexico Brazil United States United Arab Emirates
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 25 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 18 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Spain Fernando Alonso 15 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 12 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 10 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Canada Lance Stroll 8 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom George Russell 6 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas 4 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Pierre Gasly 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Thailand Alexander Albon 1 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United States Logan Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Netherlands Nyck De Vries   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 China Guan Yu Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Team Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Azerbaijan United States Italy Monaco Spain Canada Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Singapore Japan Qatar United States Mexico Brazil United States United Arab Emirates
1 Austria Red Bull Racing 43 43 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 23 23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Germany Mercedes 16 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Ferrari 12 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Switzerland Alfa Romeo 4 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 France Alpine 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom Williams 1 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy AlphaTauri   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United States Haas F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom McLaren   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
