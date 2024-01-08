Dakar Dakar
Gallery Dakar | Le tante insidie della terza tappa

Ecco le immagini più belle della terza tappa dell'edizione 2024 della Dakar che si conclusa con il successo di Moraes tra le auto e quello di Kevin Benavides tra le moto.

Matteo Nugnes
#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders

1 - 94

#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

2 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

3 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster

4 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

5 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Rokas Baciuka, Oriol Vidal

6 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

7 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

8 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

9 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

10 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes, Armand Monleon

11 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory: Kevin Benavides

12 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini

13 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#309 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype: Ignacio Casale, Álvaro Leon

14 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri

15 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach

16 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders

17 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy

18 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#306 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Cristina Gutiérrez, Pablo Moreno Huete

19 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz

20 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#329 Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Dania Akeel, Stéphane Duple

21 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#306 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Cristina Gutiérrez, Pablo Moreno Huete

22 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Rokas Baciuka

23 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo

24 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers

25 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#306 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Cristina Gutiérrez

26 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz

27 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes

28 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr.

29 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr.

30 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes

31 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah

32 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah

33 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel

34 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb

35 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb

36 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb

37 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb

38 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory: Kevin Benavides

39 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory: Kevin Benavides

40 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#4 Red Bull GASGAS Factory: Sam Sunderland

41 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster

42 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders

43 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#4 Red Bull GASGAS Factory: Sam Sunderland

44 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

45 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#142 Slovnaft Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

46 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

47 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#4 Red Bull GASGAS Factory: Sam Sunderland

48 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

49 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

50 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Mitch Guthrie

51 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius

52 - 94

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz, #206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes