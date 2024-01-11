Dakar Dakar
Gallery Dakar | La prima parte della Tappa di 48 Ore

Oggi è andata in scena la prima parte dell'inedita Tappa di 48 Ore della Dakar 2024. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle.

Giacomo Rauli
Autore Giacomo Rauli
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

1 - 35

#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini

2 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

3 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin

4 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

5 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach

6 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

7 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy

8 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz

9 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

10 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

11 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini

12 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

13 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz

14 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

15 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

16 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#329 Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Dania Akeel, Stéphane Duple

17 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

18 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Mitch Guthrie, Kellon Walch

19 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#309 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype: Ignacio Casale, Álvaro Leon

20 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#306 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Cristina Gutiérrez, Pablo Moreno Huete

21 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

22 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

23 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

24 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

25 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster

26 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory: Kevin Benavides

27 - 35

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb

28 - 35

Foto di: A.S.O.

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel

29 - 35

Foto di: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

30 - 35

Foto di: A.S.O.

#30 Yamaha Portogallo: Antonio Maio

31 - 35

Foto di: A.S.O.

#201 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk, incidente

32 - 35

Foto di: Overdrive Racing

#201 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk, incidente

33 - 35

Foto di: Overdrive Racing

#201 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk, incidente

34 - 35

Foto di: Overdrive Racing

#201 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk, incidente

35 - 35

Foto di: Overdrive Racing

