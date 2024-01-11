Gallery Dakar | La prima parte della Tappa di 48 Ore
Oggi è andata in scena la prima parte dell'inedita Tappa di 48 Ore della Dakar 2024. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle.
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#329 Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Dania Akeel, Stéphane Duple
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Mitch Guthrie, Kellon Walch
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#309 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype: Ignacio Casale, Álvaro Leon
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#306 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Cristina Gutiérrez, Pablo Moreno Huete
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory: Kevin Benavides
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb
Foto di: A.S.O.
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel
Foto di: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price
Foto di: A.S.O.
#30 Yamaha Portogallo: Antonio Maio
Foto di: A.S.O.
#201 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk, incidente
Foto di: Overdrive Racing
#201 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk, incidente
Foto di: Overdrive Racing
#201 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk, incidente
Foto di: Overdrive Racing
#201 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Timo Gottschalk, incidente
Foto di: Overdrive Racing
