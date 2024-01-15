Dakar Dakar
Gallery Dakar | La durissima ottava tappa non delude le aspettative

La carovana oggi ha affrontato quella che era indicata come la speciale più dura della Dakar 2024, che si è conclusa con il successo di Mattias Ekstroem tra le auto e Kevin Benavides tra le moto. Ecco le immagini più belle della giornata.

Matteo Nugnes
Autore Matteo Nugnes
#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster

1 - 64

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri

2 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

3 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

4 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

5 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

6 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster

7 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

8 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz

9 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

10 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

11 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

12 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

13 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory: Kevin Benavides

14 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

15 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri

16 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Mitch Guthrie, Kellon Walch

17 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini

18 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach

19 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

20 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini

21 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders

22 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

23 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

24 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders

25 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri

26 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#329 Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Dania Akeel, Stéphane Duple

27 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr., Lucas Cruz

28 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr., Lucas Cruz

29 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes, Armand Monleon

30 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Rokas Baciuka, Oriol Vidal

31 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

32 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory: Kevin Benavides

33 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

34 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#329 Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Dania Akeel, Stéphane Duple

35 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr., Lucas Cruz

36 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

37 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders

38 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini

39 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr., Lucas Cruz

40 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy

41 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes, Armand Monleon

42 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

43 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#142 Slovnaft Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

44 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Rokas Baciuka, Oriol Vidal

45 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory: Kevin Benavides

46 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#142 Slovnaft Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

47 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

48 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

49 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Mitch Guthrie, Kellon Walch

50 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

51 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri

52 - 64

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders