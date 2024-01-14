Gallery Dakar | Dopo il riposo la gara entra nella settimana decisiva
Dopo la giornata di meritato riposo, la Dakar 2024 è ripartita da Riyadh per la settima tappa, che ha visto la vittoria di Sebastien Loeb tra le auto e di Nacho Cornejo tra le moto. Ecco le immagini più belle della speciale odierna.
#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
martin macik tappa 6 Rally Dakar
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#329 Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Dania Akeel, Stéphane Duple
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#306 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Cristina Gutiérrez, Pablo Moreno Huete
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#142 Slovnaft Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Rokas Baciuka, Oriol Vidal
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes, Armand Monleon
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes, Armand Monleon
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#76 Duust Diverse Racing KTM: Jeanloup Lepan
Foto di: A.S.O.
#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
Foto di: A.S.O.
#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Emil Bergkvist
Foto di: A.S.O.
#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist, #202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
Foto di: A.S.O.
#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, #202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel
Foto di: A.S.O.