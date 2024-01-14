Dakar Dakar
Gallery Dakar | Dopo il riposo la gara entra nella settimana decisiva

Dopo la giornata di meritato riposo, la Dakar 2024 è ripartita da Riyadh per la settima tappa, che ha visto la vittoria di Sebastien Loeb tra le auto e di Nacho Cornejo tra le moto. Ecco le immagini più belle della speciale odierna.

Matteo Nugnes
Autore Matteo Nugnes
#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

martin macik tappa 6 Rally Dakar

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#238 Astara Team Astara 02 Concetto: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#329 Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Dania Akeel, Stéphane Duple

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#306 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max: Cristina Gutiérrez, Pablo Moreno Huete

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#216 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#142 Slovnaft Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Francisco Lopéz Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Nasser Racing Prodrive Hunter: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory: Toby Price

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#96 Kini Rally Team KTM: Tobias Ebster

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo: Rokas Baciuka, Oriol Vidal

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#221 Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive: Guillaume de Mevius, Xavier Panseri

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes, Armand Monleon

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#206 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Lucas Moraes, Armand Monleon

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#209 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux: Giniel de Villiers, Dennis Murphy

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Red Bull GASGAS Factory. Daniel Sanders

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#76 Duust Diverse Racing KTM: Jeanloup Lepan

Foto di: A.S.O.

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

Foto di: A.S.O.

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Emil Bergkvist

Foto di: A.S.O.

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist, #202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

Foto di: A.S.O.

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom, #202 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Stephane Peterhansel

Foto di: A.S.O.