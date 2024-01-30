Gallery Dakar | Dacia Sandrider, ecco le prime foto
Ecco le prime foto ufficiali della Dacia Sandrider, vettura T1+ Ultimate con cui il marchio romeno prenderà parte alla Dakar e al FIA World Rally-Raid Championship 2025.
Dacia Sandrider
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Dacia Sandrider
Foto di: Dacia
Related video
Ultime notizie
Lamborghini: Winkelmann, anche con l'elettrico l'Italia resta centrale
Lamborghini: Winkelmann, anche con l'elettrico l'Italia resta centrale Lamborghini: Winkelmann, anche con l'elettrico l'Italia resta centrale
F1 | Test Pirelli: Ferrari con Leclerc e Sainz prova gomme 2025
F1 | Test Pirelli: Ferrari con Leclerc e Sainz prova gomme 2025 F1 | Test Pirelli: Ferrari con Leclerc e Sainz prova gomme 2025
SBK | Test Portimao: zampata da record di Toprak nel Day 2
SBK | Test Portimao: zampata da record di Toprak nel Day 2 SBK | Test Portimao: zampata da record di Toprak nel Day 2
WEC | Cressoni, Perera e Pin con Iron Lynx e Iron Dames in LMGT3
WEC | Cressoni, Perera e Pin con Iron Lynx e Iron Dames in LMGT3 WEC | Cressoni, Perera e Pin con Iron Lynx e Iron Dames in LMGT3
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.