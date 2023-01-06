Fotogallery Dakar | Le insidie della sesta tappa verso Riyadh

Dakar 2023 | Auto
Ecco le immagini più belle della sesta tappa della Dakar che, nonostante il percorso accorciato a causa della pioggia dei giorni scorsi, potrebbe aver segnato la gara delle auto con il doppio incidente delle Audi di Sainz e Peterhansel.

#410 South Racing Can-AM BRP: Yasir Seaidan, Alexey Kuzmich
1/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#428 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Eryk Goczal, Oriol Mena
2/113

Foto di: MCH Photo

#428 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Eryk Goczal, Oriol Mena
3/113

Foto di: MCH Photo

#401 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Marek Goczal, Maciej Marton
4/113

Foto di: MCH Photo

#405 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Michal Goczal, Szymon Gospodarczyk
5/113

Foto di: MCH Photo

#405 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Michal Goczal, Szymon Gospodarczyk
6/113

Foto di: MCH Photo

#428 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Eryk Goczal, Oriol Mena
7/113

Foto di: MCH Photo

#428 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Eryk Goczal, Oriol Mena
8/113

Foto di: MCH Photo

#401 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Marek Goczal, Maciej Marton
9/113

Foto di: MCH Photo

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
10/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
11/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#40 LVLS Rally: Charan Moore
12/113
#304 Grallyteam Grallyteam: Guillaume De Mevius, Francois Cazalet
13/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presented By BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
14/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
15/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
16/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
17/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
18/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
19/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
20/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
21/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
22/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#322 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ignacio Casale, Alvaro Leon
23/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#322 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ignacio Casale, Alvaro Leon
24/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#319 South Racing Can-AM BRP: Helder Rodrigues, Goncalo Reis
25/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#314 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presented By BF Goodrich: Mitchell Guthrie, Kellon Walch
26/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Grallyteam Grallyteam: Guillaume De Mevius, Francois Cazalet
27/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presented By BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
28/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team: Cristina Gutierrez, Pablo Moreno Huete
29/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team: Cristina Gutierrez, Pablo Moreno Huete
30/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presented By BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
31/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presented By BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero
32/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presented By BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero
33/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
34/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
35/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#222 Astara Team Astara: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini
36/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
37/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
38/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
39/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
40/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
41/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
42/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
43/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
44/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#205 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Giniel De Villiers, Dennis Murphy
45/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#205 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Giniel De Villiers, Dennis Murphy
46/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
47/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
48/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
49/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
50/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 X-Raid Mini Jcw Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
51/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 X-Raid Mini Jcw Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
52/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 X-Raid Mini Jcw Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
53/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
54/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
55/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
56/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
57/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
58/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
59/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
60/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders, #53 HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: Toni Mulec
61/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
62/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#142 Slovnaft Rally Team: Stefan Svitko
63/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#142 Slovnaft Rally Team: Stefan Svitko
64/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#142 Slovnaft Rally Team: Stefan Svitko
65/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
66/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
67/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#76 Nomade Racing: Jeanloup Lepan
68/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Pablo Quintanilla
69/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#527 TH-Trucks Team: Rafael Tibau Maynou, Arnald Bastida Ubals, Jordi Esteve Oro
70/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
71/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
72/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
73/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
74/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#508 Instaforex Loprais Praga: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Jaroslav Valtr Jr.
75/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#506 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Martin Van Den Brink, Rijk Mouw, Erik Kofman
76/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#506 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Martin Van Den Brink, Rijk Mouw, Erik Kofman
77/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#505 Buggyra Racing Team: Jaroslav Valtr, Rene Kilian, Tomas Sikola
78/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
79/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
80/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#501 MM Technology: Martin Macik Jr., Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
81/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#500 Projekt 2030: Kees Koolen, Wouter de Graaf, Wouter Rozegaar
82/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#5 Monster Energy JB Team: Joan Barreda Bort
83/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
84/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#42 Monster Energy Honda Team: Adrien Van Beveren
85/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#405 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Michal Goczal, Szymon Gospodarczyk
86/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#402 South Racing Can-AM BRP: Gerard Farres Guell, Diego Ortega Gil
87/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#401 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Marek Goczal, Maciej Marton
88/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#400 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Rokas Baciuska, Oriol Vidal Montijano
89/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#314 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presented By BF Goodrich: Mitchell Guthrie, Kellon Walch
90/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presented By BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
91/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#25 MX Ride Dubai: Mohammed Balooshi
92/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#217 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Henk Lategan, Brett Cummings
93/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#216 Century Racing Factory Team Century: Brian Baragwanath, Leonard Cremer
94/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#213 Teltonika Racing. Prodrive: Vaidotas Zala, Paulo Fiuza
95/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
96/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
97/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#206 GCK Motorsport Prodrive: Guerlain Chicherit, Alex Winocq
98/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#205 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Giniel De Villiers, Dennis Murphy
99/113

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi: Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
100/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
101/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
102/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
103/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders, #53 HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: Toni Mulec
104/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#17 Team Dumontier Racing: Romain Dumontier
105/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#163 Del Amo Motorsports By Motul: Pablo Copetti
106/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#154 Dragon: Francisco Moreno Flores
107/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#153 Varga Motorsport Team: Juraj Varga
108/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#152 7240 Team: Manuel Andujar
109/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#151 Yamaha Racing - Smx - Drag'On: Alexandre Giroud
110/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#142 Slovnaft Rally Team: Stefan Svitko
111/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#111 HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: Michael Docherty
112/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

#11 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
113/113

Foto di: A.S.O.

