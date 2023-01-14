Precedente / Dakar | Price: "Sarà una gara sprint, senza strategie" Prossimo / Dakar | Al-Attiyah: "Sono il migliore. Voglio il record di Peterhansel"
Dakar / Dakar Fotogallery

Fotogallery Dakar | La penultima tappa avvicina all'arrivo finale

La penultima tappa, da Shaybah ad Al-Hofuf, ha avvicinato la carovana all'arrivo finale di Dammam. Se tra le auto e tra i camion la gara è segnata, tra le moto è ancora tutto apertissimo, con le due KTM di Price e Benavides separate da soli 12 secondi. Eccovi intanto una carrellata delle immagini più belle di oggi.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
1/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
2/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
3/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
4/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
5/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
6/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
7/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
8/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
9/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
10/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
11/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
12/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Rokas Baciuska, Oriol Vidal Montijano
#400 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Rokas Baciuska, Oriol Vidal Montijano
13/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#322 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ignacio Casale, Alvaro Leon
#322 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ignacio Casale, Alvaro Leon
14/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#314 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presentato da BF Goodrich: Mitchell Guthrie, Kellon Walch
#314 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presentato da BF Goodrich: Mitchell Guthrie, Kellon Walch
15/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
16/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presentato da BF Goodrich: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
#302 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presentato da BF Goodrich: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
17/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presentato da BF Goodrich: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
#302 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presentato da BF Goodrich: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
18/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
19/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
20/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Contardo Francisco Lopez, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
#300 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Contardo Francisco Lopez, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
21/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#25 MX Ride Dubai: Mohammed Balooshi
#25 MX Ride Dubai: Mohammed Balooshi
22/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
23/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
24/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#222 Astara Team Astara: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini
#222 Astara Team Astara: Laia Sanz, Maurizio Gerini
25/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
26/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
27/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
28/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
29/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
30/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
31/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
32/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
33/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
34/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
35/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
36/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
37/132

Foto di: KTM

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
38/132

Foto di: KTM

#521 Stichting Rainbow Truck Team: Gerrit Zuurmond, Tjeerd Van Ballegooy, Klaas Kwakkel
#521 Stichting Rainbow Truck Team: Gerrit Zuurmond, Tjeerd Van Ballegooy, Klaas Kwakkel
39/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Pablo Quintanilla
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Pablo Quintanilla
40/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Pablo Quintanilla
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Pablo Quintanilla
41/132

Foto di: Honda Racing

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
42/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
43/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
44/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
45/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
46/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
47/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
48/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
49/132

Foto di: KTM

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
50/132

Foto di: KTM

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
51/132

Foto di: KTM

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
52/132

Foto di: KTM

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
53/132

Foto di: KTM

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
54/132

Foto di: KTM

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
55/132

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
56/132

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
57/132

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
58/132

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
59/132

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
#200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
60/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
61/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
62/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#202 Overdrive Racing Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Michael Orr
#202 Overdrive Racing Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Michael Orr
63/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
64/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#206 GCK Motorsport Prodrive: Guerlain Chicherit, Alex Winocq
#206 GCK Motorsport Prodrive: Guerlain Chicherit, Alex Winocq
65/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
66/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
67/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#42 Monster Energy Honda Team: Adrien Van Beveren
#42 Monster Energy Honda Team: Adrien Van Beveren
68/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#42 Monster Energy Honda Team: Adrien Van Beveren
#42 Monster Energy Honda Team: Adrien Van Beveren
69/132

Foto di: Honda Racing

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
70/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
71/132

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
72/132

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
73/132

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
74/132

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
75/132

Foto di: KTM

#501 MM Technology: Martin Macik Jr., Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
#501 MM Technology: Martin Macik Jr., Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
76/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#506 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Martin Van Den Brink, Rijk Mouw, Erik Kofman
#506 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Martin Van Den Brink, Rijk Mouw, Erik Kofman
77/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#509 Fesh Fesh Team: Tomas Vratny, Jaromir Martinec, Bartlomiej Boba
#509 Fesh Fesh Team: Tomas Vratny, Jaromir Martinec, Bartlomiej Boba
78/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
79/132

Foto di: KTM

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
80/132

Foto di: KTM

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
81/132

Foto di: KTM

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
82/132

Foto di: KTM

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
83/132

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
84/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#11 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
#11 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
85/132

Foto di: Honda Racing

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
86/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
87/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
88/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
89/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
90/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
91/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
92/132

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
93/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
94/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
95/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
96/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Pablo Quintanilla
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Pablo Quintanilla
97/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
#511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
98/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
#511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
99/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#506 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Martin Van Den Brink, Rijk Mouw, Erik Kofman, #511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
#506 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Martin Van Den Brink, Rijk Mouw, Erik Kofman, #511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
100/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#506 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Martin Van Den Brink, Rijk Mouw, Erik Kofman
#506 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Martin Van Den Brink, Rijk Mouw, Erik Kofman
101/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
102/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
103/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
104/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#501 MM Technology: Martin Macik Jr, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
#501 MM Technology: Martin Macik Jr, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
105/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#428 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Eryk Goczal, Oriol Mena
#428 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Eryk Goczal, Oriol Mena
106/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#42 Team Monster Energy Honda: Adrien Van Beveren
#42 Team Monster Energy Honda: Adrien Van Beveren
107/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#400 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Rokas Baciuska, Oriol Vidal Montijano
#400 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Rokas Baciuska, Oriol Vidal Montijano
108/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#328 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ricardo Porem, Agusto Sanz
#328 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ricardo Porem, Agusto Sanz
109/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#322 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ignacio Casale, Alvaro Leon
#322 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ignacio Casale, Alvaro Leon
110/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#314 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presentato da BF Goodrich: Mitchell Guthrie, Kellon Walch
#314 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Usa Presentato da BF Goodrich: Mitchell Guthrie, Kellon Walch
111/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
#301 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
112/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
113/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#206 GCK Motorsport Prodrive: Guerlain Chicherit, Alex Winocq
#206 GCK Motorsport Prodrive: Guerlain Chicherit, Alex Winocq
114/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
#203 X-Raid Mini JCW Team Mini: Jakub Przygonski, Armand Monleon
115/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#202 Overdrive Racing Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Michael Orr
#202 Overdrive Racing Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Michael Orr
116/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
117/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
118/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
119/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#17 Team Dumontier Racing: Romain Dumontier
#17 Team Dumontier Racing: Romain Dumontier
120/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#166 Enrico Racing Team: Giovanni Enrico
#166 Enrico Racing Team: Giovanni Enrico
121/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#163 Del Amo Motorsports By Motul: Pablo Copetti
#163 Del Amo Motorsports By Motul: Pablo Copetti
122/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#16 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Ross Branch
#16 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Ross Branch
123/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#159 Taguatur Racing Team: Marcelo Medeiros
#159 Taguatur Racing Team: Marcelo Medeiros
124/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#154 Dragon: Francisco Moreno Flores, #166 Enrico Racing Team: Giovanni Enrico
#154 Dragon: Francisco Moreno Flores, #166 Enrico Racing Team: Giovanni Enrico
125/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#14 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Sebastian Bühler
#14 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Sebastian Bühler
126/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#111 HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: Michael Docherty
#111 HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: Michael Docherty
127/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
128/132

Foto di: A.S.O.

Toyota Gazoo Racing #205: Giniel De Villiers, Dennis Murphy
Toyota Gazoo Racing #205: Giniel De Villiers, Dennis Murphy
129/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing #205: Giniel De Villiers, Dennis Murphy
Toyota Gazoo Racing #205: Giniel De Villiers, Dennis Murphy
130/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
131/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
132/132

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

