Fotogallery Dakar | La grande festa dell'arrivo di Dammam

La quattordicesima ed ultima tappa ha concluso l'edizione 2023 della Dakar e come sempre l'arrivo sul palco finale si è trasformato in una grande festa, soprattutto per i vincitori. Ecco le immagini più belle dell'arrivo a Dammam.

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
1/71

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
2/71

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
3/71

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
4/71

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
5/71

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
6/71

Foto di: KTM

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
7/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
8/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, #10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
9/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren
10/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
11/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#511 Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco: Mitchel van den Brink, Jarno van de Pol, Moi Torrallardona
12/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
13/71

Foto di: Husqvarna

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides, #10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
14/71

Foto di: Husqvarna

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides, #10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes, #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, Pit Beirer, KTM, #8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
15/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides, #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
16/71

Foto di: KTM

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
17/71

Foto di: KTM

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, #10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
18/71

Foto di: KTM

Camion vincitore, #502 Boss Machinery Team De Rooy Iveco: Janus van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
19/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah
20/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
21/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
22/71

Foto di: KTM

#401 Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team BRP: Marek Goczal
23/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#400 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Rokas Baciuska, Oriol Vidal Montijano
24/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#400 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Rokas Baciuska
25/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Rokas Baciuska
26/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
27/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
28/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#302 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presentato da BF Goodrich: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero
29/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#300 Red Bull Can-AM Factory Racing Can-AM: Contardo Francisco Lopez, #322 X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
30/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
31/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
32/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
33/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes
34/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin, #200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel, #230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
35/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin
36/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
37/71

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
38/71

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
39/71

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
40/71

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

#151 Yamaha Racing - Smx - Drag'On: Alexandre Giroud, #154 Dragon: Francisco Moreno Flores
41/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes. #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, Pit Beirer, KTM
42/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
43/71

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
44/71

Foto di: Husqvarna

#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
45/71

Foto di: Husqvarna

##47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides. #8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
46/71

Foto di: KTM

Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
47/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
48/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
49/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
50/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
51/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
52/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
53/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides con Pit Beirer, KTM
54/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
55/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
56/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

Toyota Gazoo Racing #205: Giniel De Villiers
57/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah
58/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Moto vincitrice, #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
59/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Moto vincenti, Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, secondo posto #10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes, terzo posto #8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, Pit Beirer, KTM
60/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

Moto da podio: Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, secondo posto #8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, terzo posto #10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
61/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Auto da podio: Vincitore #200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel, secondo posto #201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin, terzo posto #230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
62/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
63/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, #77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
64/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
65/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
66/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
67/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
68/71

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
69/71

Foto di: KTM

#162 Story Racing S.R.O.: Laisvydas Kancius
70/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

#159 Taguatur Racing Team: Marcelo Medeiros
71/71

Foto di: A.S.O.

