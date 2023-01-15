Fotogallery Dakar | La grande festa dell'arrivo di Dammam
La quattordicesima ed ultima tappa ha concluso l'edizione 2023 della Dakar e come sempre l'arrivo sul palco finale si è trasformato in una grande festa, soprattutto per i vincitori. Ecco le immagini più belle dell'arrivo a Dammam.
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
37/71
Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
38/71
Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
39/71
Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing
#18 Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing: Daniel Sanders
40/71
Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing
#151 Yamaha Racing - Smx - Drag'On: Alexandre Giroud, #154 Dragon: Francisco Moreno Flores
41/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes. #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, Pit Beirer, KTM
42/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
43/71
Foto di: Husqvarna
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
44/71
Foto di: Husqvarna
#10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
45/71
Foto di: Husqvarna
##47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides. #8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
46/71
Foto di: KTM
Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
47/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
48/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
49/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
50/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
51/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
52/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
Vincitori Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel
53/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides con Pit Beirer, KTM
54/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
55/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
56/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
Toyota Gazoo Racing #205: Giniel De Villiers
57/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Toyota Gazoo Racing #200: Nasser Al-Attiyah
58/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Moto vincitrice, #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
59/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Moto vincenti, Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, secondo posto #10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes, terzo posto #8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, Pit Beirer, KTM
60/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
Moto da podio: Vincitore #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, secondo posto #8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, terzo posto #10 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Skyler Howes
61/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Auto da podio: Vincitore #200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel, secondo posto #201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin, terzo posto #230 Overdrive Racing Overdrive: Lucas Moraes, Timo Gottschalk
62/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, #47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
63/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides, #77 Husqvarna Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
64/71
Foto di: A.S.O.
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
65/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#47 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Kevin Benavides
66/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA Presentato da BF Goodrich: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
67/71
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.