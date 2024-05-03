Gallery | Scopriamo la nuovissima Ferrari 12Cilindri
La Ferrari ha presentato la 12Cilindri, nuova berlinetta a due posti dotata di motore V12 aspirato da 830CV in posizione centrale-anteriore ispirata alle Ferrari Gran Turismo degli anni '50 e '60: ecco tutte le immagini.
