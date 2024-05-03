Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Prodotto Presentazione Ferrari 12Cilindri
Fotogallery

Gallery | Scopriamo la nuovissima Ferrari 12Cilindri

La Ferrari ha presentato la 12Cilindri, nuova berlinetta a due posti dotata di motore V12 aspirato da 830CV in posizione centrale-anteriore ispirata alle Ferrari Gran Turismo degli anni '50 e '60: ecco tutte le immagini.

Francesco Corghi
Francesco Corghi
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
27

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente Lamborghini ha rinnovato il logo storico: ecco come

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Francesco Corghi
More from
Francesco Corghi
GTWC | Ferrari e Mercedes si prendono le Pole a Brands Hatch

GTWC | Ferrari e Mercedes si prendono le Pole a Brands Hatch

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch
GTWC | Ferrari e Mercedes si prendono le Pole a Brands Hatch
GTWC | Brands Hatch, Pre-Qualifiche: Mercedes sempre in vetta

GTWC | Brands Hatch, Pre-Qualifiche: Mercedes sempre in vetta

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch
GTWC | Brands Hatch, Pre-Qualifiche: Mercedes sempre in vetta
GTWC | Brands Hatch, Libere: Mercedes davanti a Ferrari, Rossi KO

GTWC | Brands Hatch, Libere: Mercedes davanti a Ferrari, Rossi KO

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch
GTWC | Brands Hatch, Libere: Mercedes davanti a Ferrari, Rossi KO
Ferrari Races
More from
Ferrari Races
F1 | Vasseur: "C'è rammarico, volevamo la pole. Domani fondamentale il DRS"

F1 | Vasseur: "C'è rammarico, volevamo la pole. Domani fondamentale il DRS"

Formula 1
GP di Miami
F1 | Vasseur: "C'è rammarico, volevamo la pole. Domani fondamentale il DRS"
F1 | Sainz: "Qualifica complessa, ma parto terzo dal lato pulito"

F1 | Sainz: "Qualifica complessa, ma parto terzo dal lato pulito"

Formula 1
GP di Miami
F1 | Sainz: "Qualifica complessa, ma parto terzo dal lato pulito"
Video F1 | Piola: "Ferrari ha messo le basi del rilancio 2022"

Video F1 | Piola: "Ferrari ha messo le basi del rilancio 2022"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Video F1 | Piola: "Ferrari ha messo le basi del rilancio 2022"

Ultime notizie

F1 | Max punta a vincere: "RB20 migliorata, ora è più prevedibile"

F1 | Max punta a vincere: "RB20 migliorata, ora è più prevedibile"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Miami
F1 | Max punta a vincere: "RB20 migliorata, ora è più prevedibile"
F1 | Vasseur: "C'è rammarico, volevamo la pole. Domani fondamentale il DRS"

F1 | Vasseur: "C'è rammarico, volevamo la pole. Domani fondamentale il DRS"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Miami
F1 | Vasseur: "C'è rammarico, volevamo la pole. Domani fondamentale il DRS"
F1 | Sainz: "Qualifica complessa, ma parto terzo dal lato pulito"

F1 | Sainz: "Qualifica complessa, ma parto terzo dal lato pulito"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Miami
F1 | Sainz: "Qualifica complessa, ma parto terzo dal lato pulito"
F1 | Leclerc: "Beffato dal surriscaldamento gomme. Il passo però c'è"

F1 | Leclerc: "Beffato dal surriscaldamento gomme. Il passo però c'è"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Miami
F1 | Leclerc: "Beffato dal surriscaldamento gomme. Il passo però c'è"

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera