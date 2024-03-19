Audi pianifica il futuro e annuncia 20 novità in 2 anni
Presentata la Q6 e-tron Audi si prepara a lanciare 20 novità tra il 2024 e il 2025, comprese le nuove generazioni di A5 e Q5.
Futuro Audi
